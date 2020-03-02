UrduPoint.com
Iraq Confirms 2 New Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Iraq confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Iraqi Health Ministry on Monday announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 21.

The two new confirmed cases were detected in the eastern part of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the ministry said in a statement, adding the two cases are for people who returned earlier to Iraq from the neighboring Iran.

The two people were admitted to temporary quarantine wards in hospitals, where they were tested positive and transferred to the quarantine site in accordance with the international procedures, the statement added.

The latest two cases bring the number of infected people in Baghdad to 10, while the other 11 cases are five in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk, four in Sulaimaniyah, one in Babil and one in Najaf.

Recently, the Iraqi authorities have been taking a series of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after cases were confirmed in the country.

