Iraq Confirms First Coronavirus Death: Health Official
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:41 PM
Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported.
The deceased 70-year-old religious preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before he died on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the provincial health authority in the region.