Iraq confirms first coronavirus death: health official

Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported

Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported.

The deceased 70-year-old religious preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before he died on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the provincial health authority in the region.