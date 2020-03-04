UrduPoint.com
Iraq Confirms First Coronavirus Death: Health Official

Iraq confirms first coronavirus death: health official

Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported

Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported.

The deceased 70-year-old religious preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before he died on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the provincial health authority in the region.

More Stories From Health

