Iraq Extends Entry Suspension For Iranian, Chinese Citizens Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Iraq has decided to extend the entry suspension for foreign citizens from Iran, China and five other countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that Baghdad also closed schools and universities for ten days.

"[We've decided] to extend the entry suspension for foreign arrivals, directly or indirectly, or until further notice, from the countries listed below - the People's Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, ... Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Singapore," the ministry said in a statement following a government meeting headed by Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment Jaafar Sadiq Allawi.

According to the statement, these measures do not apply the Iraqis coming from the countries mentioned above or individuals working in diplomatic missions.

The statement read that it was also decided to close schools and universities for ten days, adding that the health ministry called for not holding "unnecessary" conferences and celebrations across the Iraqi territory.

On Monday, the health and environment ministry announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, which was detected in an Iranian student who recently arrived from the neighboring country. Iraq has meanwhile closed the border crossings with Iran over concerns of a possible coronavirus spillover.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 outbreak has already left over 80,000 people infected worldwide, with the death toll of more than 2700. Recovery rates are also on the rise, with 27,671 patients now having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.

More Stories From Health

