UrduPoint.com

Iraq Gets 1.2 Million Doses Of Pfizer Covid Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:12 PM

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Iraq said Saturday it has received 1.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax sharing scheme, amid fears of a fourth wave in the country

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Iraq said Saturday it has received 1.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax sharing scheme, amid fears of a fourth wave in the country.

Nearly seven million Iraqis have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, amounting to 17.5 percent of the country's 40 million population, based on government figures.

Plagued by years of conflict, corruption and neglect, Iraq's health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic.

The health ministry announced on Saturday the arrival of a shipment of more than 1.2 million doses of "Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine through the Covax programme and UNICEF", the UN Children's Fund.

"Iraq is still facing danger from the coronavirus pandemic," ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said on Thursday.

"We expect to enter a fourth wave, (and) it could be a new variant," he told state television.

More than two million Iraqis have been infected with Covid and 23,628 have died in Iraq since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official figures.

Despite an increase in the number of people getting jabbed, Iraq's government has been unable to overcome general scepticism about vaccines and measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

There is a high level of public mistrust of institutions in Iraq amid the circulation of misleading information about the pandemic.

Covax was set up to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, particularly to low-income countries, and has already delivered more than 80 million doses to 129 territories.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Iraq Died TV From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New hacker group from India exposed, targeting def ..

New hacker group from India exposed, targeting defense units in China, Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Body of missing person recovered from coal mine

Body of missing person recovered from coal mine

2 minutes ago
 PM to launch "Ehsaas Ration Programme" soon for po ..

PM to launch "Ehsaas Ration Programme" soon for poor people: Gill

2 minutes ago
 1820 patients examined, 219 operated at free eye c ..

1820 patients examined, 219 operated at free eye camps in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Olympic Association expresses support for ..

Pakistan Olympic Association expresses support for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

6 minutes ago
 Russia Might Produce 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses P ..

Russia Might Produce 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Per Year in 2022 - Industry Min ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.