Iraq Shuts Border Crossing With Kuwait Over Corona-Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:09 PM

Iraq on Monday closed its border crossing with Kuwait over fears of the new corona-virus

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Iraq on Monday closed its border crossing with Kuwait over fears of the new corona-virus.

A source with the Iraqi Customs Department said the Safwan crossing was shut to travelers and goods at the request of Kuwait. "The terminal will remain closed until further notice over fears of corona-virus," the source said.

On Monday, Kuwait's Health Ministry said three people, including a Saudi national, returning from Iran were infected with the virus, which killed 2,444 people in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The corona-virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 25 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

