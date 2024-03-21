IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Interactive Research and development (IRD) Pakistan has released the groundbreaking results of the end TB Clinical Trial, conducted with the support of Government of Sindh.

Comprising consortium of partners, including IRD, Medicines Sans Frontiers, and Partners in Health, Pakistan was part of a multi-center study that enrolled 754 participants with multidrug or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) from seven countries.

The trial aimed to evaluate five new, all-oral, 9-month regimens compared to the current standard of care MDR/RR-TB treatment.

Led by IRD in collaboration with Communicable Disease Control (CDC) Sindh from 2019 to 2023, Pakistan demonstrated unprecedented resilience despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the catastrophic floods of 2022, maintaining full participation without any individuals discontinuing their treatment.

Additionally, a fourth regimen offers a viable alternative for those unable to tolerate bedaquiline or linezolid, key drugs in the existing recommended regimen for MDR/RR-TB.

Chief guest DR. Zulfiqar Dharejo DDG of Communicable Disease Control (CDC) said that efforts of IRD were laudable for organizing this event.

He said that It is not an easy task to support the patients of tuberculosis and fight TB with a great number of healthcare workers.

Complementing the efforts of the trial, IRD launched the Community Action Group (CAG) approach in 2019.

This integrated community feedback in the trial built transparency and trust to ensure inclusive research. With over 100 members across various districts of Sindh, the CAGs have been pivotal in raising TB awareness, offering education, reducing stigma, and providing essential support amidst crises like the pandemic lockdowns and floods.

Dr. Amanullah Jhatial Director Institute of Chest Disease Kotri expressed his gratitude IRD for organizing this event.

He said that we are looking forward to witnessing the results of endTB clinical trials. It was a great experience to collaborate with IRD and work for tuberculosis services, mental health, and other healthcare services.”

Speaking at the event, Aneeta Pasha, Country Director of IRD Pakistan, emphasized the critical role of community-centric approaches in research. She said thatTB cannot be eradicated unless all stakeholders and partners come together to provide comprehensive and integrated services.

IRD Pakistan leads the charge in reshaping public health initiatives across Pakistan. With a dedicated team of over 400 professionals, IRD Pakistan is one of our global network's largest public health teams. Through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, IRD Pakistan has spearheaded numerous programs to improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes.

These initiatives encompass various public health concerns, including Maternal & Child Health (MCH), Mental Health, Tuberculosis (TB), Deworming Initiatives, Youth Engagement, and HIV Awareness Programs. These programs not only enhance healthcare facilities' functionality but also inspire communities to lead healthy and productive lives. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a mission to make meaningful impacts in public health,

IRD Pakistan continues to drive positive change and set new standards in healthcare delivery across Pakistan.

