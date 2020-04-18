UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Has 'flattened Curve' Of Coronavirus Spread: Chief Medical Officer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Ireland has 'flattened curve' of coronavirus spread: chief medical officer

Ireland has successfully "flattened the curve" of coronavirus transmission and no longer expects a peak in infections, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Ireland has successfully "flattened the curve" of coronavirus transmission and no longer expects a peak in infections, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said.

"We think we've flattened that [...] curve so much that there is no peak," he said on RTE's Late Late show on Friday.

"We think we can go along at a low level and reduce it even further." He said nationwide adherence to a lockdown -- imposed until 5 May -- had "already saved hundreds of lives and admissions to intensive care".

There have been 530 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,980 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland according to department of health figures released Friday.

Ireland, like many other countries, had been bracing for a surge in cases, where transmission would peak and hospitals become overrun with patients.

But Holohan said analysis shows the reproductive rate of the virus -- the number of people a confirmed case typically spreads to -- is now below one.

"That means that on average a person who's infected is passing it down to less than one person," he said.

"If you continue on that path, the rate of infection in the population will continue to drop."Concerns remain over the high number of cases and mortality in residential care homes across the republic.

Around 60 percent of those who die from the virus come from long term residential care homes, Ireland's Health Service Executive reported Friday.

Related Topics

Ireland May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA to bring Pakistanis stranded in Indonesia back ..

7 minutes ago

Greece Sends 50 Child Refugees to Germany Under Re ..

2 minutes ago

Virus takes cheer out of Zimbabwe independence cel ..

2 minutes ago

66 percent of AJK deserving people gets financial ..

2 minutes ago

Lesotho's under-fire PM deploys army to 'restore o ..

2 minutes ago

Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered wor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.