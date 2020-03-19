UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Recruits 30,000 In COVID-19 Crisis Drive

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

Ireland recruits 30,000 in COVID-19 crisis drive

More than 30,000 people have answered the Irish government's call for qualified professionals and volunteers to join the healthcare workforce battling the coronavirus emergency, the health service said Thursday

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 30,000 people have answered the Irish government's call for qualified professionals and volunteers to join the healthcare workforce battling the coronavirus emergency, the health service said Thursday.

"We're looking for anyone who can offer their services and skills," Anne Marie Hoey of the Health Service Executive said of the drive launched Tuesday, adding that more than 30,000 people had responded so far.

HSE is seeking medical, nursing, ambulance and healthcare assistants as the nation braces for a sharp rise in infections.

Prime minister Leo Varadkar has said he expects there to be 15,000 cases of the coronavirus across the nation by the end of March.

"At the moment we're expanding our service rapidly in response to the emerging COVID situation -- we're preparing for the surge," Hoey, head of HSE's human resources, told state broadcaster RTE.

The recruitment drive is also open to those studying to become healthcare professionals, those with "other skills to offer" and unskilled volunteers capable of working if needed.

Ireland has so far reported two deaths from COVID-19.

The republic has 366 confirmed cases to date, according to department of health figures released late Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Varadkar said it was likely the coronavirus crisis would last until the summer months.

"All of our healthcare workers need us to do the right thing in the weeks ahead," he said in an address to the nation.

"This is the calm before the storm - before the surge.""And when it comes - and it will come - never will so many ask so much of so few."

Related Topics

Storm Leo Ireland March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan: She ..

20 minutes ago

Intruding animals disturb Kavaan's health in Islam ..

15 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against coronavirus continue

15 minutes ago

Malaysia report 110 new cases of COVID-19, 900 in ..

8 minutes ago

China to establish new lab on utilization of salin ..

8 minutes ago

Smart Dubai urges public to utilise &#039;DubaiNow ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.