Ireland reports highest daily cases in current wave of COVID-19 infections

The Irish Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,782 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure recorded in Ireland since the current wave of infections hit the country in mid-July

DUBLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Irish Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,782 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure recorded in Ireland since the current wave of infections hit the country in mid-July.

"Disease incidence remains high and is continuing to increase, particularly in younger age cohorts, with a seven-day average of around 1,300," said the Irish Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 in a statement issued after its meeting on Friday morning to review the pandemic situation and the vaccination program in the country.

On July 17, Ireland reported more than 1,000 new cases, a daily level that has not been seen since this February, and the daily number of cases in the country has since then remained above the 1,000 level for more than 20 days in a row.

"While incidence of serious illness and hospitalisations is lower than previous waves, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital is steadily increasing, with 193 in hospital and 28 in ICU (intensive care units), as of this morning," read the statement.