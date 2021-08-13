Ireland reports highest daily COVID-19 cases under current wave

The Irish Department of Health on Friday reported another 1,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure since the current wave of infections hit the country in July

DUBLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Irish Department of Health on Friday reported another 1,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure since the current wave of infections hit the country in July.

Meanwhile, online registration for the COVID-19 vaccination of the children aged 12-15 in the country kicked off earlier in the day with an estimated 280,000 people falling into this age group expected to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

At least 50,000 children have registered for the vaccination in the first day with the consent of their parents or guardians, according to figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE), a state agency responsible for the vaccination program.

Over three million people in Ireland have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said Paul Reid, head of the HSE, at a weekly briefing held on Thursday, adding that 80 percent of adults in the country will be fully vaccinated by this weekend.