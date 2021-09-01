UrduPoint.com

Ireland To Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions By October 22 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:06 PM

Ireland to Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions by October 22 - Government

Ireland is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by October 22 as the vaccination campaign draws to a close, the government announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ireland is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by October 22 as the vaccination campaign draws to a close, the government announced.

Over 88% of the Irish population, aged over 18, have been fully vaccinated, with 92% adults having received at least one shot so far, according to official data.

"We will enter a final phase on 22 October, which is likely to last until at least next Spring. This phase will see the majority of restrictions lifted and replaced by guidance and advice," the government said Tuesday in a statement.

Starting on October 22, obligatory social distancing and mask-wearing outside and in private houses will be abolished.

Restrictions of public gatherings in open and close spaces, and religious and civil ceremonies will also be lifted.

Irish citizens will no longer need to prove that they are vaccinated or have immunity against the coronavirus or provide a negative PCR test to join many events and activities. However, these requirements will remain in place for international travel. High-risk venues such as night clubs will reopen, the government said.

Masks will still be mandatory in shops and public transport, and people will still need to self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Related Topics

Immunity Ireland October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

22 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12 suspects including a terrorist

Police arrest 12 suspects including a terrorist

22 minutes ago
 DDWP meeting held,schemes approved

DDWP meeting held,schemes approved

22 minutes ago
 380,000 affected by heavy flooding in South Sudan: ..

380,000 affected by heavy flooding in South Sudan: UN

23 minutes ago
 Taliban parade to show off plundered US hardware

Taliban parade to show off plundered US hardware

23 minutes ago
 PML-N master of rigging, bogus voter lists: Ejaz C ..

PML-N master of rigging, bogus voter lists: Ejaz Ch

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.