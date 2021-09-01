Ireland to Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions by October 22 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ireland is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by October 22 as the vaccination campaign draws to a close, the government announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ireland is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by October 22 as the vaccination campaign draws to a close, the government announced.

Over 88% of the Irish population, aged over 18, have been fully vaccinated, with 92% adults having received at least one shot so far, according to official data.

"We will enter a final phase on 22 October, which is likely to last until at least next Spring. This phase will see the majority of restrictions lifted and replaced by guidance and advice," the government said Tuesday in a statement.

Starting on October 22, obligatory social distancing and mask-wearing outside and in private houses will be abolished.

Restrictions of public gatherings in open and close spaces, and religious and civil ceremonies will also be lifted.

Irish citizens will no longer need to prove that they are vaccinated or have immunity against the coronavirus or provide a negative PCR test to join many events and activities. However, these requirements will remain in place for international travel. High-risk venues such as night clubs will reopen, the government said.

Masks will still be mandatory in shops and public transport, and people will still need to self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms.