UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iron-rich Foods May Cancel Out Tomatoes' Anticancer Benefits

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Iron-rich foods may cancel out tomatoes' anticancer benefits

New research finds that iron halves the absorption of lycopene

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) New research finds that iron halves the absorption of lycopene. Lycopene is a carotenoid full of antioxidants that is present in tomatoes.Tomatoes offer a rich variety of health benefits.These range from protecting against cancer and hypertension to maintaining the health of our heart, skin, and eyes.Regarding cancer, previous studies have found a link between lycopene which is a plant compound present in tomatoes and a lower risk of prostate cancer,colon cancer, and lung cancer, among others.Although consuming lycopene-rich foods is good for health, other nutrients that we combine them with may help or hinder their cancer fighting properties.For instance, a small new study now suggests that consuming foods or supplements rich in iron may halve the benefits of lycopene.Rachel Kopec, an assistant professor of human nutrition at Ohio State University in Columbus, was the lead author of the new study.

The findings appear in the journal Molecular Nutrition & food Research.Why we may only get half the lycopeneKopec and colleagues set out to examine the "formation and absorption of lycopene metabolites" in seven males who consumed test meals, both with and without iron.

The test meals consisted of a shake with tomato extract.The participants drank the shake either with ferrous sulfate as an iron supplement or without. The researchers analyzed the participants' blood and digestive fluids."When people had iron with their meal, we saw almost a twofold drop in lycopene uptake over time," explains Kopec."This could have potential implications every time a person is consuming something rich in lycopene and iron say a Bolognese sauce, or an iron fortified cereal with a side of tomato juice.

You're probably only getting half as much lycopene from this as you would without the iron."Rachel Kopec"Nutrition can play an important role in disease prevention, but it's important for us to gather the details about precisely how what we eat is contributing to our health so that we can give people reliable, science based recommendations," emphasizes the researcher.

Related Topics

Colon Lead Columbus May Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

Greek police evict over 200 migrants from Athens s ..

3 minutes ago

Cancer: Why drug testing needs to improve

1 minute ago

New flu vaccine skin patch could do away with need ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs to immediately ..

1 minute ago

NAB summons CM Murad on Sept 24 in fake accounts c ..

1 minute ago

Court orders to indict Zardari, Talpur on Oct 4

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.