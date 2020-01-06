Is This Typical Toddler Behavior or a Sign of Something More Serious?

Sometimes a toddler's tantrum is a sign they may need more from you than patience

It's not unusual for toddlers to experience big emotional swings.

However, sometimes typical toddler behavior can be an indicator that they're dealing with something more. Some typical behaviors, such as picky eating when it's more extreme, could become dangerous if not treated appropriately.

However, sometimes typical toddler behavior can be an indicator that they're dealing with something more. Some typical behaviors, such as picky eating when it's more extreme, could become dangerous if not treated appropriately.Many parents are aware some of the biggest challenges that come with raising kids happen in the first few years.When that second birthday rolls around, it marks a stage of seeking independence by whatever means necessary.1.

Tantrums"Tantrums are typical reactions for young kids, as they can get so overwhelmed with big emotions that they don't know what to do with them," explains Jennifer Daffon, a licensed mental health counselor who owns Emotesy Child and Family Counseling Services in Everett, Washington.She said that because young children haven't learned how to regulate their emotions yet, and often don't have the vocabulary to express those emotions, they resort to acting out instead.But while tantrums can be completely developmentally appropriate, she added that causes for concern develop around safety issues.For instance, if your child is hitting their head against the wall when angry or throwing objects at others during fits, that might be reason to talk to your pediatrician.2.

Picky eatingMelanie Potock is a pediatric speech language pathologist and feeding specialist who has years of experience working with kids whose picky eating crosses the line into concerning.She said, "From 6 to 18 months of age, most children are open to trying new foods, as long as parents continue to offer a wide variety of flavors and textures.

But as a child approaches age 2, it's natural for them to become a bit more picky."In the book Raising a Healthy Eater: A Stage-by-Stage Guide to Setting Your Child on the Path to Adventurous Eating, which Potock co-authored with pediatrician Dr.

Nimali Fernando, she outlined the following things that may indicate a reason to bring your child's picky eating to the attention of their pediatrician: Feeding your child is frustrating and causing stress in the family.

Your toddler's growth is stalling, not just slowing down. Your toddler seems especially picky and is limiting his foods to certain categories (crackers and breads, etc.) or only certain textures or containers, like pouches of applesauce.3.

Hitting and bitingNo one wants their kid to be hurting others, but there are some behaviors that we tend to forgive a little easier in toddlerhood, and that includes hitting and biting."Some aggressive behavior such as hitting when angry is developmentally appropriate for toddlers," explained Daffon.

"They haven't quite learned social norms or how to manage their feelings just yet. It's the job of the caregiver to model what behavior is expected when the toddler is angry or upset."4. Mispronouncing wordsAs parents, we can sometimes be guilty of swooning over the goofy way kids say certain words.

Their mispronunciations are utterly adorable and we can't help but giggle.But this is also the age when speech issues may start to become apparent. So, when is it just a cute word they'll learn how to say correctly eventually versus a reason to visit with a speech therapist?5.

Nighttime sleep battlesFighting bedtime is common at this age, and trying to figure out the perfect combination of naps and nighttime sleep can be a balancing act you are forever trying to recalibrate."Kids experience a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to bedtime, and that's normal," explained Daffon.

"They like to be part of the action at all times of the day. So, switching into bedtime mode can be difficult in that regard."One thing that can help, she said, is setting up a consistent bedtime routine one that is easy to implement and doesn't involve too many steps."Having one-on-one time with a parent or caregiver can help the child feel connected without having to try so hard," Daffon said.