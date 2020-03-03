UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Organization Announces 200,000 USD Award For COVID-19 Cure Or Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:42 PM

Islamic organization announces 200,000 USD award for COVID-19 cure or vaccine

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) announced on Tuesday it will award 200,000 U.S. dollars for discoveries of COVID-19 cure or vaccine

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) announced on Tuesday it will award 200,000 U.S. Dollars for discoveries of COVID-19 cure or vaccine.

The initiative reflects the organization's awareness of the repercussions of the virus, threatening to become a global pandemic with serious impact on the world socio-economic situation, said the Rabat-based organization in a statement.

The statement quoted ICESCO Director General Salim Al-Malik as saying that setting up this award goes in harmony with ICESCO's new vision which highlights the need to adopt applied scientific research as a tool to find appropriate solutions to exigent and challenging issues.

ICESCO also called on all governments, international organizations and civil society institutions to assume their roles and intensify their efforts to counter the spread of this dangerous virus.

Related Topics

World Civil Society Cure All

Recent Stories

Expert calls for preventing eyestrain during remot ..

2 minutes ago

Govt kicks off clean, green program to save wildli ..

2 minutes ago

China's aviation manufacturer ensures deliveries o ..

2 minutes ago

China Registers 13 'Imported' Coronavirus Cases - ..

4 minutes ago

Australia's central bank drops interest rate to 0 ..

10 minutes ago

Russian jailed for 9 years for murdering Instagram ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.