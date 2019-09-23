UrduPoint.com
Isloiites For Fumigation To Control Prevailing Dengue Outbreak

Mon 23rd September 2019

Isloiites for fumigation to control prevailing dengue outbreak

The residents of federal capital Monday asked the quarter concerned to hold fumigation at every nook and cranny to control prevailing dengue outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The residents of Federal capital Monday asked the quarter concerned to hold fumigation at every nook and cranny to control prevailing dengue outbreak.

They said the dengue cases had been increasing with each passing day due to unsatisfactory measures including fumigation.

Highlighting gravity of the situation, they said the total number of dengue cases had been crossed 3,500 benchmark in the federal capital.

Talking to APP, Babar Saleem, a resident of Sector G-7/1, said the prevailing situation had created panic among the capital dwellers.

Bilal Shah, another resident of Bharakahu said rural areas were being neglected, despite of the fact that most of dengue cases had been reported from the outskirts of Islamabad.

"If the necessary steps were not taken on time to control dengue, another outbreak may be erupted' he alarmed.

More Stories From Health

