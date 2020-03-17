UrduPoint.com
Isolated Wards Must Be Out Of Hospitals: Young Doctors Association

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Isolated wards must be out of hospitals: Young Doctors Association

Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Salman Haseeb Chaudhry on Monday said that Isolation ward should be set up outside of the hospitals premises so that other patients and medical staff could not be effect from Coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Salman Haseeb Chaudhry on Monday said that Isolation ward should be set up outside of the hospitals premises so that other patients and medical staff could not be effect from Coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference, he suggested that the people should not come to hospital with minor flu and cough problem, adding that hospitals may install screening and vigilance equipments at the entrance of hospital.

He said the government should provide at least 4500 ventilators in the province, adding that only 600 ventilators were functional while 200 out of order.

He said the government should provide free of cost coronavirus diagnostic kit to hospitals, adding that by taking preventive measures the government should nationalize all government, semi government and private hospitals for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

He said that YDA was going to launch an awareness campaign for the prevention of coronavirus epidemic. He said that some private hospitals had charged heavy fee for coronavirus test and the government should take necessary action and make it free of costs.

He said that doctors should examine the infected patients according to international SOPs so that patients and doctors could save from Coronavirus threat.

YDA General Hospital President Dr. Ammar and other representativesof YDA were also present.

Your Thoughts and Comments

