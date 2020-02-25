Isolation centre established at Taftan Pak Iran border

(@FahadShabbir)

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Pak Iran border is still closed due to outbreak of corona virus in Iran.According to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), immigration is closed at Pak Iran border Taftan while isolation centre has been established by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA).

According to Levis that visitors who have come from Iran have been lodged in Pakistan house.According PMDA, passengers who will come to Pakistan from Iran through Taftan border will be booked compulsory for 14 days in Taftan and complete medical examination of passengers will be conducted during these 14 days.