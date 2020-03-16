Isolation ward established at DHQ hospital in Sargodha

Following the directives of the Punjab Government to contain coronavirus spread the district health authority Monday established an Isolation ward at the district headquarters hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Following the directives of the Punjab Government to contain coronavirus spread the district health authority Monday established an Isolation ward at the district headquarters hospital.

Chief Executive Officer Dr.

Riaz Ahmed told that all doctors and paramedical staff had also been trained to handle coronavirus in an effective way moreover no coronavirus patient was reported here so far.

In this regard the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh along with Director Health Rana Abdullah has inspected the isolation ward. On that occasion, the MS Dr. Samiullah briefed that attendance through bio metric system has been suspended.

The CEO Health said the DHOs, DDHOs, heads of RHCs and BHUs have been directed to focus on patients having symptoms of flue, cough and fever and provide them proper healthcare services.