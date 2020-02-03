UrduPoint.com
Isolation Ward Set Up At Allied Hospital For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:14 PM

Isolation ward set up at Allied Hospital for coronavirus

An Isolation Ward has been established at Allied Hospital Faisalabad to provide treatment to patients of coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :An Isolation Ward has been established at Allied Hospital Faisalabad to provide treatment to patients of coronavirus, if any.

According to Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf, although no patient of coronavirus was reported in Faisalabad so far, yet the hospital administration had taken precautionary measures and set up an Isolation Ward with the latest equipment.

He said that training of doctors and paramedical staff had also been completed and they were ready to deal with any emergency.

