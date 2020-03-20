Isolation ward sets up in THQ Ali Pur hospital

An isolation ward consisting of nine beds was set up at THQ hospital tehsil Ali Pur here to treat COVID-19 virus patients

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :An isolation ward consisting of nine beds was set up at THQ hospital tehsil Ali Pur here to treat COVID-19 virus patients.

Ward incharge Dr Mohsin said it was established on directive of provincial health authorities to help out corona virus patients effectively.

The ward was bifurcated into two parts with one of them having eight beds would accommodate suspected corona virus patients only, and the other retaining one bed would deal with the confirmed patient.

He said a special task force was constituted in the hospital to treat corona virus patient which included with MS hospital, a physician and focal person for corona virus. The task force was liable to decide whether or not patient be treated in isolation ward. He appealed people to avoid coming to hospital for treatment of common health disorder like fever, cough etc.