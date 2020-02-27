Isolation wards established at hospitals to treat patients infected with coronavirus

In Karachi, three isolation wards have been established at Civil, Jinnah and Aga Khan hospitals to treat the patients infected with coronavirus

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) In Karachi, three isolation wards have been established at Civil, Jinnah and Aga Khan hospitals to treat the patients infected with coronavirus.Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority have also been asked to take steps in this regard.

He said that details of people traveled with a person reported positive for coronavirus have been sought so that they could also be screened.He stressed that Federal and provincial governments work together to control the epidemic disease.