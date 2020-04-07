UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Cases Top 9,000, Death Toll At 59

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

Israel cases top 9,000, death toll at 59

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is now above 9,000 and the death toll stands at 59, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is now above 9,000 and the death toll stands at 59, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said two people died and 102 more tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 9,006.

It said 153 of the total patients are in critical condition, while 683 have recovered so far.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.34 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll above 74,800, and more than 285,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Israel China Died Wuhan March December Gas All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nearly equal split between respondents of a global ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Usesall its Potentials to Ensure Cooperation i ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed rules out differences in ranks of P ..

9 minutes ago

LG Electronics delivers Q1 earnings surprise, viru ..

1 minute ago

Samsung Electronics expects profit rise on coronav ..

1 minute ago

Asia markets extend gains on glimmers of hope in v ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.