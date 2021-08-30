Israel Exempts Triple Shot Vaccinees Returning From Abroad From Full Quarantine

UrduPoint.com

Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:26 PM

The Israeli Health Ministry on Monday exempted those vaccinated with three COVID-19 shots from a full quarantine upon return home from countries classified as "yellow" and "orange" zones

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Israeli Health Ministry on Monday exempted those vaccinated with three COVID-19 shots from a full quarantine upon return home from countries classified as "yellow" and "orange" zones.

"Vaccinated people who have received a third vaccine dose (a week after the vaccination), those who received a second shot no later than six months ago, those recovered from the disease who have got at least one shot no longer need to undergo a full quarantine," the statement read.

Those categories of people will need to stay in quarantine only for 24 hours until they get a negative PCR test.

The rule does not apply to those who have returned from countries on the "red" alert list, where the epidemiological situation is the worst. Bulgaria, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey will be on this list from August 31, and passengers arriving from these countries, will have to enter a week-long quarantine.

