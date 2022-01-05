UrduPoint.com

Israel Records Highest Daily Rise In Covid Infections

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 02:23 PM

Israel records highest daily rise in Covid infections

Israel's health ministry on Wednesday announced nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases, constituting the largest daily rise in infections since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago

Jerusalem, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Israel's health ministry on Wednesday announced nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases, constituting the largest daily rise in infections since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

According to the figures, 11,978 new Covid cases were detected over the course of Tuesday, surpassing the country's previous record high of 11,344 cases recorded on September 2 last year.

While there were currently nearly 60,000 people with Covid in Israel, the number of serious cases on Wednesday was only 125, according to the health ministry.

Nearly 4.3 million of Israel's 9.4 million inhabitants have received three shots of coronavirus vaccine.

In recent days, authorities began administering fourth shots to at-risk groups.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett predicted a continued rise in cases and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"The wave now is really increasing and we expect to have tens of thousands of verified cases already in the next few days," he said during a tour of a hospital in central Israel.

"The good news is that the vaccines work, so anyone who gets vaccinated and properly wears a mask will probably not get seriously ill, and it will pass in a few days," he said.

The country has officially recorded more than 1.4 million cases of Covid-19 infection, including 8,247 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls o ..

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls on FM

9 seconds ago
 Clashes Between Protesters, Police Underway in Kaz ..

Clashes Between Protesters, Police Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty

10 seconds ago
 Sufi festival to be held on Friday to celebrate ri ..

Sufi festival to be held on Friday to celebrate rich culture of Sufism

12 seconds ago
 Canada agrees to $31 billion compensation for indi ..

Canada agrees to $31 billion compensation for indigenous children taken from fam ..

13 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award winners to be honoured on J ..

19 minutes ago
 Russia's Gamaleya Expects to Launch COVID-19 Nasal ..

Russia's Gamaleya Expects to Launch COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine in 2022 - Director

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.