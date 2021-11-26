UrduPoint.com

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found In South Africa - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:07 PM

Israel recorded one case of the new COVID-19 strain first detected in South Africa, Israel`s Health Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Israel recorded one case of the new COVID-19 strain first detected in South Africa, Israel`s Health Ministry said on Friday.

The new strain was detected in a citizen who returned to Israel from Malawi, southeastern Africa, according to the press service. There is a suspicion of two more people being infected, they have been tested and are waiting for the results in self-isolation.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held urgent consultations with the Health Ministry heads and Civil Defense services over the new strain and directed aviation authorities to assess the possibility of suspending air travel to southern African countries.

The new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.529 variant, has more mutations to the "spike protein" than past variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.

