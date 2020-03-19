UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Shuts Borders To All Foreigners In World's Strictest COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:47 AM

Israel Shuts Borders to All Foreigners in World's Strictest COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

Israel has shut its borders to all foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which is nearing 500 cases, the The Population Immigration and Border Authority said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Israel has shut its borders to all foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which is nearing 500 cases, the The Population Immigration and Border Authority said on Wednesday.

"After receiving the recommendation of the Health Ministry, it was decided that beginning today, the entry of foreigners who are not Israeli citizens or [permanent] residents will not be allowed," the authority said in a statement.

The stipulation repeals earlier edicts that allow entry for foreigners who can prove an ability to self-isolate.

According to the Times of Israel, the ban on entry is the strictest anywhere in the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

Authorities also moved to shut border crossings with neighboring Egypt and Jordan, the Times reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day prior said that authorities will not order a total lockdown but advised citizens to remain indoors. Meetings of over 10 people have also been canceled.

Israel currently has over 430 cases of coronavirus infection, with no deaths reported so far. Semi-constituent West Bank, where a large number of Israelis live in illegal settlements, currently counts just over 40 cases confirmed.

Related Topics

World Israel Egypt Bank Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Uzbekistan Reaches ..

42 seconds ago

UN chief picks Swiss humanitarian expert Philippe ..

13 minutes ago

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member h ..

19 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down 1.04%

13 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

24 minutes ago

West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.