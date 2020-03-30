UrduPoint.com
Israeli PM's Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

JERUSALEM , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local media reported Monday.

Paluch reportedly spent the last few days "in the vicinity" of Netanyahu, Knesset members and other advisers, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu will act according to the Health Ministry's guidelines.

Paluch tested positive hours after her husband was hospitalized with the virus, said Channel 12.

The number of deaths in Israel from the virus totals 15 while the number of cases has surpassed 4,000 and 132 people have recovered.

As part of measures to curb the virus, all schools in the country have been closed and all meetings in public, open or closed areas with more than 10 people have been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have been closed since March 15.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, was first detected in Wuhan, China in December. There are currently more than 721,000 cases worldwide and nearly 34,000 deaths with over 151,000 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover.

More Stories From Health

