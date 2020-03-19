Israeli President Rivlin Speaks With PA Leader Abbas Over COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday spoke with President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, Rivlin's press office said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday spoke with President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, Rivlin's press office said.

"The whole world is facing a crisis that does not distinguish between human beings and places of dwelling. I have now spoken to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and told him that our ability to work and cooperate during the crisis is testimony to our ability to work together also in the future to our collective benefit," a statement released by Rivlin's office on Wednesday read.

The news comes as Israel shut down its borders with the West Bank and gave some 70,000 Palestinians - who travel back and forth daily - three days to decide on which side of the border they preferred to spend the upcoming month or two.

Israel's Population Immigration and Border Authority also announced it shut off all air, land and sea border crossings to all foreigners as the number of cases in the country has exceeded 430 people.

The number of cases in the West Bank have barely exceeded 40 as of Wednesday.