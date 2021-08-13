Israelis Aged Over 50 Can Receive Third COVID-19 Shot - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Israel has launched immunization of citizens aged over 50 with a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, the health ministry reported on Friday.

"Health Ministry Director-General [Hezi Levi] accepted the recommendation by the expert group on vaccination against COVID-19 on the immunization of the third group of people, comprising those aged over 50, health workers, patients from the vulnerable category, inmates and prison staff," the statement read.

From today citizens over 50 years old can sign up for a third shot of the vaccine. Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, 56, was the first in this age group to receive the third shot.

"I commend the team of experts on treating pandemics for making the right decision for the health of the citizens of Israel. Members of the team worked diligently, professionally and thoroughly, and reached the conclusion that the third inoculation for people aged 50 and over, and for medical teams, is effective and correct," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

The immunization drive was a success among people over 60 years old, he added, calling on all citizens over 50 to receive an extra vaccine dose as soon as possible.

On July 30, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse, Michal Herzog, became the first citizens of the country to get the third vaccine dose at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. Former Israeli Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu also got the third shot.

The new phase in the immunization campaign comes as the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine is said to have dropped to 39% in Israel in light of the spread of the Delta variant, media reported in July, citing a health ministry report. The shot is still 91% effective against severe symptoms.