UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ist Positive Case Of Corona Virus Reported In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Ist positive case of Corona virus reported in Bannu

The first positive case of Corona virus has been reported in Bannu district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The first positive case of Corona virus has been reported in Bannu district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu told media that Coronavirus virus has been detected in patient, Syed Nawaz (76) and he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

He said the sample of the patient was sent to Khyber Medical University lab on March 28 and has reported confirmation of the virus.

He said teams have cordoned off area that and directed people to stay at home to prevent from coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Bannu March Khyber Medical University Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, raising total t ..

2 minutes ago

'Panah-Gah' on forefront to serve affected people ..

2 minutes ago

German economy set for 'significant' recession: ec ..

2 minutes ago

Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting ..

2 minutes ago

5 more corona patients positive,total reaches to 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis reviewed ami ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.