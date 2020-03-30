Ist positive case of Corona virus reported in Bannu

The first positive case of Corona virus has been reported in Bannu district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The first positive case of Corona virus has been reported in Bannu district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu told media that Coronavirus virus has been detected in patient, Syed Nawaz (76) and he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

He said the sample of the patient was sent to Khyber Medical University lab on March 28 and has reported confirmation of the virus.

He said teams have cordoned off area that and directed people to stay at home to prevent from coronavirus pandemic.