At least 34 crew members of an Italy-flagged ship docked in Japan's Nagasaki province have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, Japanese media reported Wednesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :At least 34 crew members of an Italy-flagged ship docked in Japan's Nagasaki province have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, Japanese media reported Wednesday.

After one of the crew members tested positive, 57 others were tested, Kyodo news reported.

The tests of 33 were negative, while results are yet to come for one member.

The ship reached Japan at the end of January for repairs with 623 crew members and is expected to remain stationed until this month's end.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the Italian government has requested for assistance and health officials have been sent to the ship.

"We will take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus in cooperation with Nagasaki Prefecture and others," he added.

This is the second cruise ship to be hit by COVID-19 in Japan.

In February, Diamond Princess cruise ship was hit by the virus. Around 3,700 passengers and crew from 56 countries were aboard the vessel which was quarantined at dock in Kanagawa province, south of Tokyo.

Japan has declared medical emergency to stem the outbreak.

The death toll from the virus in the country is 281, with the tally of infections above 11,500.

Japan will extend its suspension of visas until the end of May in the wake of the outbreak.