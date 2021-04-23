Italian Transport Workers Go on Strike to Demand COVID-19 Vaccines

Italian railway and city transport employees on Friday went on strike demanding vaccination against COVID-19

The statement, issued by Orsa Transporti trade union on April 15, demanded "the immediate vaccination of the personnel employed in the transport sphere and including them into the vaccination plan against COVID-19 in the category of employees providing basic services."

According to the transport ministry, city transport staff will stop working for four hours, mainly in the evening.

At the same time, Milan transport will operate as usual, after the regional transport company promised to inoculate 10,000 workers against COVID-19.

National railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane informed passengers and clients that the train schedule in regions could be disrupted between 9:00 am - 5:00 pm (07:00-15:00 GMT). However, the company assured that high-speed trains will run as planned.

Italy, the second EU country in terms of COVID-19 cases, has so far registered about 3.92 people infected and over 118,000 deaths.