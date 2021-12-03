UrduPoint.com

Italian Tries To Dodge Covid Jab Using Fake Arm

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Italian tries to dodge Covid jab using fake arm

A Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm, an official said Friday

Rome, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm, an official said Friday.

Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb, and the man -- in his 50s -- was reported to local police following the incident on Thursday night in Biella, northwest Italy.

"The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity," the head of the Piedmont regional government, Albert Cirio, said in a statement on Facebook.

He said such an act was "unacceptable faced with the sacrifice that our entire community has paid during the pandemic, in terms of human lives, the social and economic cost." The fake arm incident comes ahead of a tightening of the rules Monday in Italy for people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Since August, a "Green Pass" showing proof of vaccination, recent recovery from coronavirus or a negative test has been required for indoor dining in restaurants, to visit museums, cinemas, theatres and attend sporting events.

But from December 6, these activities will be restricted to holders of a "Super Green Pass", which is only available to those who have been vaccinated or recently had Covid-19.

The old Green Pass was extended in October to cover all workplaces, and remains valid for this purpose, meaning the unvaccinated can still go to work by showing a recent negative test.

The new restrictions -- the subject of small protests in city centres across Italy on most weekends -- were introduced following an increase in Covid-19 cases, exacerbated in recent days by fears over the new variant Omicron.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the pandemic in early 2020, but is currently faring better than many of its neighbours.

On Thursday, 16,800 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, with 72 deaths.

Almost 85 percent of the eligible population (aged over 12) are already fully vaccinated, and this week the option of a booster dose was extended to all adults.

Related Topics

Police Facebook Visit Man Italy August October December 2020 All From Government Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine urges NATO to reject Russian demand for 'g ..

Ukraine urges NATO to reject Russian demand for 'guarantees'

32 seconds ago
 Situation at Poland-Belarus Border Remains Tense - ..

Situation at Poland-Belarus Border Remains Tense - German Interior Ministry

34 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Negotiations in Vie ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Negotiations in Vienna on JCPOA Slow

35 seconds ago
 Most awaited rain to lash various parts of country ..

Most awaited rain to lash various parts of country during weekend; help subside ..

37 seconds ago
 People's problems being addressed on priority basi ..

People's problems being addressed on priority basis: adviser

7 minutes ago
 Merkel Likely to Step Down on December 8 - German ..

Merkel Likely to Step Down on December 8 - German Cabinet

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.