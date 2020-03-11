Italy Announces 25 Billion Euros To Fight Coronavirus Epidemic
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:37 PM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome is allocating an additional 25 billion Euros ($28.3 billion) to fight the novel coronavirus that has killed 631 people in Italy.
"We have allocated emergency resources amounting to 25 billion euros," Conte told reporters after a meeting on the government response to the health crisis.