UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Announces 25 Billion Euros To Fight Coronavirus Epidemic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Italy announces 25 billion euros to fight coronavirus epidemic

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome is allocating an additional 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) to fight the novel coronavirus that has killed 631 people in Italy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome is allocating an additional 25 billion Euros ($28.3 billion) to fight the novel coronavirus that has killed 631 people in Italy.

"We have allocated emergency resources amounting to 25 billion euros," Conte told reporters after a meeting on the government response to the health crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rome Italy Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

34 seconds ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

19 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

5 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

6 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

4 minutes ago

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.