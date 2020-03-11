UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Announces 25 Bn Euros Package To Fight Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:19 PM

Italy announces 25 bn euros package to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome was allocating 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed 631 people in Italy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome was allocating 25 billion Euros ($28.3 billion) to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed 631 people in Italy.

"We have allocated an emergency sum of 25 billion euros," Conte told reporters during a break in a meeting on the government's response to the rapidly escalating health crisis.

The entire sum "will not all be used immediately," Conte added.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Italy will immediately use "half of these resources" and keep the other half in reserve.

Italy unveiled a 7.5-billion-euro emergency response package last Thursday that officials later said would likely have to be increase to match the rapid rise in new infections and deaths.

A top economy minister had said on Tuesday that the package could reach 10 billion euros.

Italy, whose faltering economy is the third largest in the eurozone, needs special EU permission to spend more than allowed under the bloc's strict budget rules for its 27 member states.

EU leaders had said they would accept Italy's request when it still stood at 7.5 billion euros.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Rome Italy All Government Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin's replaceme ..

50 seconds ago

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

41 minutes ago

Rupee continues bearish trend, loses Rs 0.98 again ..

51 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

26 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan exp ..

26 minutes ago

An apple a day can keep pneumonia away: Study

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.