Italy Holds Consultations on Russian Experts Engagement in COVID-19 Fight- Russia Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Italy has hold the first consultations on using the Russia-provided equipment for COVID-19 fight and on engaging Russian experts in the process, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, nine aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered to Italy nearly 100 experts with medical equipment to help the country abate the pandemic.

"On March 23, the buildings of the Officer Assembly of the Italian Armed Forces' Army (in Rome) hosted the first consultations on the possibilities of using Russian military experts, machinery and equipment, delivered to the Italian Republic, for providing assistance on fighting the coronavirus infection," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Following the consultations, the Italian side will make a decision on regions where Russian military experts and equipment will be used," the ministry added.