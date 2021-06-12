UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Limits AstraZeneca To Over-60s

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:53 PM

Italy limits AstraZeneca to over-60s

Italy said Saturday it would restrict the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over-60s, with younger people who have already received one dose to complete the cycle with an mRNA jab

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy said Saturday it would restrict the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over-60s, with younger people who have already received one dose to complete the cycle with an mRNA jab.

The change follows an improvement in coronavirus infection rates in Italy, which has been devastated by the pandemic but will next week lift restrictions in much of the country following a sharp decline in cases.

The EU's medicine agency in April drew a link between rare blood clots and AstraZeneca jabs but stressed that the benefits of the vaccines outweighed the risks.

"The changed epidemiological situation has led to a reassessment of the risk-benefit ratio for age groups less at risk of severe forms of Covid-19," the Italian government's Technical and Scientific Committee (CTS) said.

A health ministry statement Saturday updating the CTS opinion on vaccines said that AstraZeneca's vaccine should now be given "only to people aged 60 or over".

Out of a principle of "maximum caution", for the under-60s who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca, "the cycle should be completed with a second dose of mRNA vaccine" such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, administered eight to 12 weeks later.

Italy in March blocked the AstraZeneca jab over health fears, but after the EU's medicines agency gave the green light, approved it for everyone over 18.

It recommended preferential use for people over the age of 60, but AstraZeneca has been used for younger people, including in popular "open days".

Italy has so far administered 41 million vaccines and almost 14 million people out a population of around 60 million are fully vaccinated.

From Monday, restrictions in regions home to more than 40 million people, including the areas around Milan and Rome, will be classified as the lowest risk "white" zones.

Most coronavirus restrictions will be eased except for the requirement to wear a mask and respect social distancing.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said it was an "encouraging result that allows us to look forward with more confidence", while urging people to remain vigilant.

About 127,000 people with coronavirus have died in Italy since February 2020.

ar/kjl

Related Topics

Died Milan Rome Italy February March April 2020 Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Designates June 15-19 as Non-Working ..

3 minutes ago

Katrina Kaif back to gym-exercises

25 minutes ago

Wales v Switzlerand Euro 2020 starting line-ups

3 minutes ago

494,512 vaccine doses administered so far; 23 new ..

3 minutes ago

101,234 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.