UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Offers Covid Vaccines To Everyone Over 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:34 PM

Italy offers Covid vaccines to everyone over 12

Italy, one of the European nations hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday opened vaccinations for everybody over the age of 12

Rome (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Italy, one of the European nations hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday opened vaccinations for everybody over the age of 12.

Each region can adapt the national rules but technically anyone registered with health authorities can sign up -- including teenagers, after the European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer/BioNTech jab for 12 to 15-year-olds last week.

"It's a beautiful day," enthused Luigi de Magistris, the mayor of Naples, saying it was an "excellent signal for both containing the pandemic and for resuming as soon as possible all forms of... activity." After a slow start at the beginning of the year, both due to organisational issues and lack of supply, Italy's vaccination programme has been rapidly gaining pace.

More than 35 million doses have been administered, with 12.4 million people -- almost 23 percent of the population -- now fully vaccinated, according to health ministry figures.

Hailing the widening of the vaccination programme, Health Minister Robert Speranza said: "We can still accelerate our campaign to get through this difficult season."Italy was the first European nation to face the full force of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 and has so far recorded more than 126,000 deaths -- the worst official toll on the continent barring Britain.

However, cases have fallen significantly in recent weeks and many restrictions have been dropped, although a night-time curfew remains alongside limits on inside dining and a requirement to wear masks in public.

Related Topics

Naples Italy 2020 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘No salary if govt employees refuse Covid-19 vac ..

3 minutes ago

LPR Plans to Recognize Ukrainian Security Service ..

3 minutes ago

Two committed suicide in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Not Sweeping Under Rug Corruption at ..

3 minutes ago

Girl's body found from drain

12 minutes ago

Lithuania vaccinates Minsk-based EU diplomats

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.