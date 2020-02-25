Italy PM blames an outbreak of coronavirus on hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy's prime minister has blamed the management of a hospital in northern Italy for one outbreak of the coronavirus.

Giuseppe Conte told an Italian tv station late Monday that hospital management had failed to follow protocols for dealing with the virus but did not name the institution.