UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy PM Blames An Outbreak Of Coronavirus On Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

Italy PM blames an outbreak of coronavirus on hospital

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has blamed the management of a hospital in northern Italy for one outbreak of the new coronavirus

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has blamed the management of a hospital in northern Italy for one outbreak of the new coronavirus.

"At this point, we know that the way one hospital facility was managed was not entirely appropriate," Conte told Italian tv on Monday evening.

"That certainly contributed to the spread," he said, without naming the institution concerned.

The main centre of infection has been the town of Codogno, around 60 kilometres (35 miles) to the south of Milan.

Codogno and several other towns in northern Italy have been put under isolation measures in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

Italy has seen a huge jump in cases -- from 6 to 229 since Friday -- meaning it has the biggest number of confirmed infections in Europe.

However, on Monday the rise in new cases stabilised, with only 10 further infections reported.

Seven people in Italy have so far died after catching the virus, all of whom were either elderly or had pre-existing conditions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Died Milan Italy TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

2 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei RevealsHUAWEI AppGallery’s Visionto Build ..

15 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in LNG ca ..

41 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

58 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.