UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Says Virus Response Fateful For EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Italy says virus response fateful for EU

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned Saturday that the European Union could lose its purpose if it fails to come up with a strong response to the coronavirus threat

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned Saturday that the European Union could lose its purpose if it fails to come up with a strong response to the coronavirus threat.

Conte aired his grievances after the 27 EU leaders could not agree on an action plan during an argumentative six-hour video conference Thursday and gave their finance ministers two more weeks to forge a policy that could please Italy and Spain.

The two countries hardest-hit by the pandemic blocked Thursday's statement because it did not go far enough.

The crux of the argument is about the extent to which the EU -- facing what Italy views as an existential threat -- should abandon its policy of keeping within tight budget constraints.

The bloc has already untied its purse strings in ways not seen since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

Conte argues that this is not enough.

Rome and Madrid want the EU to start issuing "corona bonds" -- a form of common debt that governments sell on markets to raise money and address individual economic needs.

More spendthrift nations such as Germany and the Netherlands are balking at the idea of joint debt.

Conte said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had "not just a disagreement but a hard a frank confrontation" Thursday about how to proceed.

"If Europe does not rise to this unprecedented challenge, the whole European structure loses its raison d'etre (reason for existing) to the people," Conte told Saturday's edition of the Il Sole 24 Ore financial newspaper.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Budget German European Union Germany Madrid Spain Italy Netherlands Angela Merkel Money Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eight West Ham players have virus symptoms says Br ..

3 minutes ago

More than 600,000 coronavirus cases recorded globa ..

3 minutes ago

Spain counts 832 deaths in 24 hours as toll surges ..

5 minutes ago

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 2,500: ministry

5 minutes ago

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 832 to 5,690 ..

4 minutes ago

API appeals provincial govt for compensate

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.