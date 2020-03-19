Italy to extend lockdown measures over virus: Conte

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that the week-long lockdown in Italy, the European countryhit worst by the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended beyond the April 3 deadline.

"The measures we have taken... must be extended beyond their original deadline," Conte told Thursday's edition of the Corriere della Sera newspaper.