Italy to Start Using New Novavax Vaccine in First Months of 2022 - Commissioner

(@imziishan)

Italy will begin using the new COVID-19 vaccine produced by the US company Novavax in January-February 2022, Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo announced on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Italy will begin using the new COVID-19 vaccine produced by the US company Novavax in January-February 2022, Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo announced on Monday.

"About 2.9 million doses are to be provided. The first shipment of 1.5 million doses is expected between January and February," Figliuolo was quoted as saying by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Novavax is a traditional recombinant protein vaccine, the technology for which has been used in other drugs for decades, the commissioner said. Its inclusion in the vaccination campaign is expected to speed up the country's response to the pandemic, he added.

The fact that the new drug is based on a time-tested technology should convince those who still doubt the efficacy and safety of new mRNA vaccines and vector vaccines of the need for vaccination, according to Figliuolo.

The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Novavax last week. It will be the first protein-based vaccine out of the five currently approved in the EU, which include two mRNA vaccines (Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna) and two vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson).