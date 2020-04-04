UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Doctors Look For Help From Sleek New Robots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 03:28 PM

Italy's doctors look for help from sleek new robots

The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicentre of COVID-19

Varese, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicentre of COVID-19.

The doctors and nurses love them because they also help save their own lives.

Italians have seen the world around them turn unrecognisable from the various lockdowns and social distancing measures used to fight the new coronavirus outbreak.

But little appears to have pained them as much as seeing dozens of doctors and nurses die while trying to save the tens of thousands of patients who have suddenly ended up in hospitals across Italy's pandemic-hit north.

The country's medical association said Friday that at least 70 medics have died from various causes since Italy recorded the first official COVID-19 death on February 21.

The fear is that an overwhelmingly majority of the 70 would still be alive today had they been better protected against the coronavirus.

This helps explain why the doctors are nurses in a hospital near Italy's mountainous border with Switzerland are laughing behind their facemasks while posing for photos with their new robot friends.

The Varese hospital has received six of the sleek and slightly human looking machines on wheels.

Some are white and have screens and various sensors in place of a human head.

Others are simpler and look a little like a black broomstick on wheels.

The doctors say the robots bring smiles from the younger patients.

But their real purpose is to help save doctors from both catching and spreading the disease.

"Robots are tireless assistants that can't get infected, that can't get sick," said the Circolo Hospital's intensive care unit director Francesco Dentali.

"Doctors and nurses have been hit hard by this virus. The fact that the robots can't get infected is a great achievement." The readings from the machines allows medics to stay out of the intensive care units and monitor patients' vital signs on computer screens in separate rooms.

Italy's death toll, the worst globally, has reached 14,681 and is on course to top 15,000 this weekend.

Doctors doubt the official figures and think the real number of dead may be twice as high in Varese's Lombardy region.

Italy is expected to remain under a general lockdown at least through the end month.

Related Topics

Dead World Died Robot Italy Switzerland February May Border From Top Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launches &#039;Abu Dha ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zafar wants to do a film with Saba Qamar

4 minutes ago

Cheltenham defends decision to race despite virus ..

2 minutes ago

Cured patients cheered at Spain's largest COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sends 10,000 Test Kits to Diagnose COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Dry, cloudy weather forecast for KP

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.