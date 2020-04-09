UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Italy's Youngest Patient' Recovers From Virus: Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:11 PM

'Italy's youngest patient' recovers from virus: media

A two-month-old baby who was believed to have been Italy's youngest COVID-19 patient has been released from hospital after overcoming the disease, media reports said Thursday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A two-month-old baby who was believed to have been Italy's youngest COVID-19 patient has been released from hospital after overcoming the disease, media reports said Thursday.

The baby was no longer running a temperature or fever and was released with her mother, who has recovered from a bout of pneumonia, the reports said.

The two were hospitalised in the southern city of Bari on March 18.

Italy has officially attributed 17,669 deaths to COVID-19, more than any other country.

The government is now weighing how and when to ease social distancing measures that have helped see daily death tolls slowly come down from a high of 969 last month.

Related Topics

Bari Italy March Media From Government

Recent Stories

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

59 seconds ago

Death toll rises to 63 after 4344 cases of Coronav ..

25 minutes ago

Oman announces 38 new COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s reports 1,459 new coronavirus cases, ..

28 minutes ago

Over one lakh beneficiaries get financial aid

3 minutes ago

Coalition Forces announces two-week ceasefire in Y ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.