ITP Takes Elaborate Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:11 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken elaborate measures for its staffers as well as license applicants to prevent them from Coronavirus and also initiated campaign to educate citizens about its symptoms and precautionary steps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken elaborate measures for its staffers as well as license applicants to prevent them from Coronavirus and also initiated campaign to educate citizens about its symptoms and precautionary steps.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, precautionary measures have been taken at all offices of ITP to remain safe against Coronavirus. Trained staff has also been deputed for scanning of those visitors coming to ITP offices to get license or other purposes. The staff will also give awareness to visitors as how to protect themselves against Coronavirus and stay safe.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed for scanning of all ITP's staffers.

SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, all DSPs and senior officials will monitor this scanning process against Coronavirus.

Special masks have been distributed among entire traffic staff while safety tips circled around to the citizens in various areas of the city and to those visiting its offices.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that every possible step is being taken for safety of each personnel against this virus. He said that morale of ITP's personnel is very much high it would continue efforts for convenience to citizens.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP for making preventive measures more effective.

