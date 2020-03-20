UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamia Usmania Offers Voluntarily Work Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

A delegation headed by Mufti Ghulam-ur-Rehman, Mohatmim Jamia Usmania, Usmania Welfare Trust Nowshera met with the Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department and offered that the Usmania Welfare Trust intend to voluntarily provide the Usmania Welfare Trust building for the welfare of affected persons of coronavirus at District Nowshera, if needed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation headed by Mufti Ghulam-ur-Rehman, Mohatmim Jamia Usmania, Usmania Welfare Trust Nowshera met with the Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department and offered that the Usmania Welfare Trust intend to voluntarily provide the Usmania Welfare Trust building for the welfare of affected persons of coronavirus at District Nowshera, if needed.

The building of Usmania Welfare Trust situated on land measures 64 canals having 96 rooms and large halls as well as two ambulances. The students and teachers of the Jamia also presented themselves voluntarily to work with the government for the welfare of affected persons.

The Usmania Welfare Trust is also in a position to provide boarding and lodging which has already used to provide to the affected persons, families during the recent flood and earthquake emergency.

The delegation has therefore requested that if the offer accepted, then the building of Usmania Welfare Trust, Jamia Usmania, Chirat Road Pabbi Station, Nowshera would be used for quarantine purposes and treatment of affected person of coronavirus, besides, the students and teachers of Jamia Usmania would also work voluntarily, if required.

