Japan approves 4th COVID-19 jab for over 60s, those with medical conditions

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:A Japanese health ministry panel green-lit a plan Wednesday to allow a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to initially be given to senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions.

The plan states that the fourth jabs of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be administered to the eligible recipients five months after they have received their third shot, the panel said.

Those eligible for the extra booster shot will comprise seniors aged 60 years old or over and will also include those older than 18 who suffer from certain underlying medical conditions.

"We will examine the scope of coverage while looking at future evidence and the infection situation," Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and leader of the panel, was quoted as saying at its meeting.