Japan Approves H's COVID-19 Vaccine For People Aged Over 40 - Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:59 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Japan has approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people who are over 40 years old, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
"Today the AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use for people over 40 years of age. The government has already secured 2 million doses, we are ready to deliver it to all interested local administrations," Suga told a press conference, broadcast live by the NHK tv channel.