Japan approves Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccine

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) : Japan on Friday granted approval for market roll over to two more COVID-19 vaccines -- Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca.

The move is expected to boost the vaccination drive by the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga-led government.

AstraZeneca and Moderna had applied for government approval in February and March, respectively.

Japan's Health Ministry approved the vaccines both for people aged 18 or older, with two doses to be taken several weeks apart, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

With an ageing population, Japan began its vaccination campaign last February after approving use of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

Health authorities said the Moderna vaccine will be administered at mass vaccination centers run by Japan's Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka provinces. Similar facilities are being set up by other provinces and municipalities.

It, however, added AstraZeneca vaccine will not be used immediately "amid lingering concerns over rare cases of blood clots being reported overseas.

" The government has faced criticism for its slow vaccination campaign.

To stem the spread of the infection, health advisors have suggested imposing state of emergency in the southwestern province of Okinawa from Sunday through June 20.

The state of emergency is already imposed in nine provinces including capital Tokyo and Osaka. This is the third time since April last year that Japan has given emergency powers to provincial governors to battle the coronavirus.

The latest data shows only 4% of the country's population of 126 million has received at least one dose, Kyodo report added.

To inoculate its people, Japan has signed agreements for supply of 50 million doses from Moderna by September, 120 million doses from AstraZeneca, and 194 million doses from Pfizer.

According to the prime minister's office, Japan has reported 698,254 COVID-19 cases including 11,940 deaths.