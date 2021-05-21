UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Approves Moderna, AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:16 PM

Japan approves Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccine

Japan on Friday granted approval for market roll over to two more COVID-19 vaccines -- Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) : Japan on Friday granted approval for market roll over to two more COVID-19 vaccines -- Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca.

The move is expected to boost the vaccination drive by the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga-led government.

AstraZeneca and Moderna had applied for government approval in February and March, respectively.

Japan's Health Ministry approved the vaccines both for people aged 18 or older, with two doses to be taken several weeks apart, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

With an ageing population, Japan began its vaccination campaign last February after approving use of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

Health authorities said the Moderna vaccine will be administered at mass vaccination centers run by Japan's Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka provinces. Similar facilities are being set up by other provinces and municipalities.

It, however, added AstraZeneca vaccine will not be used immediately "amid lingering concerns over rare cases of blood clots being reported overseas.

" The government has faced criticism for its slow vaccination campaign.

To stem the spread of the infection, health advisors have suggested imposing state of emergency in the southwestern province of Okinawa from Sunday through June 20.

The state of emergency is already imposed in nine provinces including capital Tokyo and Osaka. This is the third time since April last year that Japan has given emergency powers to provincial governors to battle the coronavirus.

The latest data shows only 4% of the country's population of 126 million has received at least one dose, Kyodo report added.

To inoculate its people, Japan has signed agreements for supply of 50 million doses from Moderna by September, 120 million doses from AstraZeneca, and 194 million doses from Pfizer.

According to the prime minister's office, Japan has reported 698,254 COVID-19 cases including 11,940 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Osaka Tokyo Japan February March April June September Sunday Market From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

5 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

5 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

6 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

PAC Kamra hands over three JF-17 Thunder aircrat t ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.